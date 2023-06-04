Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 806 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,399 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

