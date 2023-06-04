Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 949,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.31% of Nova worth $77,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in Nova by 3.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nova by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nova by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Nova by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC lifted its position in Nova by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVMI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Nova from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nova in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nova in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Nova from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.20.

Nova Stock Up 0.9 %

Nova Profile

NVMI stock opened at $111.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Nova Ltd. has a 1-year low of $67.40 and a 1-year high of $112.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

