NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Shares Sold by Kercheville Advisors LLC

Kercheville Advisors LLC reduced its position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the period. NuStar Energy comprises about 4.3% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of NuStar Energy worth $6,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,954,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,061,000 after acquiring an additional 975,659 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 934,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after buying an additional 402,416 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 20.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,566,000 after buying an additional 239,046 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 35.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 786,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after buying an additional 208,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,311,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,986,000 after buying an additional 200,098 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuStar Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE NS traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.13. The company had a trading volume of 334,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,895. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average of $16.09. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.84.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NS. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Further Reading

