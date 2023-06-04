NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $500.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NVDA. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $304.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $381.08.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $393.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $419.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.38 billion, a PE ratio of 204.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,208 shares of company stock worth $50,178,577 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

