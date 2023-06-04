NXM Price Tops $57.03 on Exchanges (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 4th. In the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can now be purchased for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006424 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00026323 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019681 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015813 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001076 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,199.98 or 1.00020152 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002366 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

