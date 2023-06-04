O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Acquires Shares of 5,438 Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 605.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Moelis & Company by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Moelis & Company by 264.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Moelis & Company by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

Shares of MC stock opened at $39.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.09. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.48%.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

