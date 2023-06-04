O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. City State Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.54 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $43.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average of $39.22.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

