O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Reduces Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Surevest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $354.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $328.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.25. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $355.83.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

