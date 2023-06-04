Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.31

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.3142 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Orange’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24.

Orange has a payout ratio of 66.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Orange to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.7%.

Get Orange alerts:

Orange Stock Performance

Shares of ORAN opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average of $11.23. Orange has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $13.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Orange during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

ORAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

Orange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.