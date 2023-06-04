Orbler (ORBR) Price Tops $1.25

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last week, Orbler has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. Orbler has a market capitalization of $254.84 million and approximately $197,043.14 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbler token can currently be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00004605 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Orbler

Orbler was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

