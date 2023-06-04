Orbler Tops One Day Trading Volume of $233,915.13 (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 4th. One Orbler token can currently be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00004522 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbler has a market capitalization of $250.45 million and approximately $233,915.13 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orbler has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler launched on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

