Orchid 24-Hour Volume Tops $753,503.77 (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0657 or 0.00000243 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $63.26 million and approximately $753,503.77 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06584254 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $704,514.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

