Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONVO opened at $1.72 on Thursday. Organovo has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organovo

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organovo during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Organovo by 20.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organovo by 17.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Organovo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

