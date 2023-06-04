Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Shares Acquired by Jade Capital Advisors LLC

Jade Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 116.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Orion Engineered Carbons accounts for approximately 3.4% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.07. The stock had a trading volume of 758,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,510. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.17. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.65.

Orion Engineered Carbons Increases Dividend

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.19 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Carlos Quinones acquired 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $91,124.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,993.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $238,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,064.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carlos Quinones purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $91,124.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,993.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on OEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Engineered Carbons has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

