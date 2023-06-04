Ossiam Acquires 80,817 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Ossiam increased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 127.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,817 shares during the quarter. Ossiam owned about 0.05% of Yum! Brands worth $18,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,208,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,634,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,237,214,000 after purchasing an additional 57,308 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,857,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $749,541,000 after purchasing an additional 73,735 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,792,000 after purchasing an additional 67,468 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,362,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,348 shares of company stock worth $4,068,713. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.11.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.53. 2,054,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,294. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.68. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 56.94%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

