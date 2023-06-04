Ossiam Grows Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Ossiam increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 23,881 shares during the quarter. Ossiam owned about 0.09% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $24,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,294. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.11 and a 1 year high of $135.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.26.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.13.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.