Ossiam Has $13.41 Million Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Ossiam lessened its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,414 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 5,238 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in F5 were worth $13,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in F5 during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on F5 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

Insider Activity

F5 Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $122,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,399.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $122,245.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,399.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $393,772.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,636.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,511 shares of company stock worth $1,596,004. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.75. 680,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,955. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.05 and a 1-year high of $174.38.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.