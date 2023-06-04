Ossiam Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ossiam raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 310.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467,257 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $31,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4,914.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,311,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,736,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,207,450. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.74. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $216.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

