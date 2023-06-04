Ossiam Reduces Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Ossiam decreased its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 782,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,966,111 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $11,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the third quarter worth about $130,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 556,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 400,963 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,276,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,351,000 after purchasing an additional 576,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,386,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of STLA stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.87. 4,370,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,947,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stellantis Profile

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Stellantis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

(Get Rating)

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. The company was founded on April 01, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.