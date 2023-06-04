Ossiam Sells 1,292 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Ossiam reduced its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $20,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,600,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 661,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,408,326.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,037,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,600,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 661,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,408,326.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,384 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,670. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $3.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.97. 540,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,806. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.02. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on VRSN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Further Reading

