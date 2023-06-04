Ossiam Sells 2,338 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ossiam reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 1.4% of Ossiam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ossiam’s holdings in Booking were worth $55,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Booking by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in Booking by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,263,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $452,154,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Booking by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 253,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,669,000 after buying an additional 16,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Booking by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 243,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,210,000 after buying an additional 86,009 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total value of $1,980,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,470,124.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,697 shares of company stock worth $9,543,636 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock traded up $75.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,625.65. 327,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,159. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,630.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,391.70. The company has a market capitalization of $96.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,786.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,753.25.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

