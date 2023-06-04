Ossiam Sells 3,200 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Ossiam reduced its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,533 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems comprises 1.0% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ossiam owned about 0.09% of Cadence Design Systems worth $38,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 379.6% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 37,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total value of $7,447,528.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,133,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 37,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total value of $7,447,528.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at $24,133,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total transaction of $1,138,314.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,164,243.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 335,334 shares of company stock worth $69,465,651. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock traded down $2.70 on Friday, hitting $229.69. 2,098,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,695. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.76 and a 1-year high of $239.00. The stock has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.63 and a 200-day moving average of $190.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Featured Stories

