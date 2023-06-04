Ossiam Sells 7,684 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ossiam trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,684 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $28,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 33.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.0 %

FISV stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,527,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.38 and a 200 day moving average of $110.02. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,002,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at $21,002,607.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,625. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.16.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

