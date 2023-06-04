Ossiam Sells 7,727 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Ossiam reduced its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 874,854 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,727 shares during the period. Fortinet makes up approximately 1.1% of Ossiam’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ossiam owned approximately 0.11% of Fortinet worth $42,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Fortinet by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTNT. UBS Group increased their price target on Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.30.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 67,133 shares of company stock worth $4,434,767 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,186,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,121. The firm has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $71.29.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

