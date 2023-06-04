Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP decreased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,837 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $15.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.23.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLTR. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,031,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $15,472,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,701,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $182,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,880,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,698,434.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,031,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $15,472,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,701,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,542,874 shares of company stock worth $21,059,322 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

