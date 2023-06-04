Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.86.

Shares of PLMR opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.72 and its 200-day moving average is $52.97. Palomar has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $95.20.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $83.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.35 million. Palomar had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Palomar will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Palomar by 7,440.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palomar in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Palomar by 89.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Palomar by 34.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

