Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) Shares Purchased by Foresite Capital Management V LLC

Foresite Capital Management V LLC increased its stake in Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,037,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637,420 shares during the period. Pardes Biosciences accounts for 13.2% of Foresite Capital Management V LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Foresite Capital Management V LLC owned about 0.16% of Pardes Biosciences worth $16,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynx1 Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Pardes Biosciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 2,275,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 95,172 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pardes Biosciences by 267.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 364,037 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Pardes Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences in the first quarter worth $121,000.

Get Pardes Biosciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Foresite Capital Opportunity M bought 773,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,160,928.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,773,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,159,701. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pardes Biosciences Stock Performance

PRDS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 76,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,945. Pardes Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $6.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59.

Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.17. Research analysts expect that Pardes Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Pardes Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Pardes Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Pardes Biosciences from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Pardes Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Pardes Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pardes Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pardes Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.