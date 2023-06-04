Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 166.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on PATK shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Patrick Industries from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Patrick Industries from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $685,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,709,204.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $172,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,416 shares in the company, valued at $8,664,991.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $685,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,709,204.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,925 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $72.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.75 and a 12-month high of $77.96.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.46 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 5.53%. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 17.56%.

Patrick Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Further Reading

