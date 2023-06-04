Pax Dollar Market Capitalization Tops $1.00 Billion (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003661 BTC on popular exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $14.98 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000751 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00008130 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 1,006,573,588 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

