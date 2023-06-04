Payden & Rygel Boosts Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 351,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,710 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $22,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE:JCI traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.39. 3,370,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,341,647. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.81 and a 200 day moving average of $63.12. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading

