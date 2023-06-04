Payden & Rygel Buys 34,210 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Payden & Rygel raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel owned 0.13% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $110.56. 543,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,977. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.28. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $125.69.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

