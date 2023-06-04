Payden & Rygel Cuts Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Payden & Rygel trimmed its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel owned approximately 0.16% of Chesapeake Energy worth $20,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 338.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.63. 1,292,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,421. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1.66, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 50.00% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHK. Stephens started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.