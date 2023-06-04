Payden & Rygel Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Payden & Rygel lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $14,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,041,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $338,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,084. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $71.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.66 and a 200 day moving average of $62.20. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.