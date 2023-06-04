Payden & Rygel Has $26.43 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.4% of Payden & Rygel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $26,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,500,220,000 after buying an additional 221,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,825,951,000 after buying an additional 101,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,263,468,000 after buying an additional 222,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,165,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,175,162,000 after buying an additional 1,007,511 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. UBS Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,788,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,443. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The company has a market capitalization of $159.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.67.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.