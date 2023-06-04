Payden & Rygel Increases Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,400 shares during the period. General Mills makes up approximately 1.9% of Payden & Rygel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Payden & Rygel owned about 0.07% of General Mills worth $34,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,432,000 after buying an additional 1,052,899 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in General Mills by 56,697.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 857,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,703,000 after acquiring an additional 856,126 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in General Mills by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,464,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,791,000 after acquiring an additional 774,961 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 209.9% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 790,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,592,000 after purchasing an additional 535,715 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,708,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE GIS traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.59. 3,403,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,042. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

