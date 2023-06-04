Payden & Rygel Lowers Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Payden & Rygel reduced its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel owned 0.11% of CF Industries worth $18,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CF. Bank of America lifted their target price on CF Industries from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on CF Industries from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.40.

CF Industries Stock Up 4.4 %

CF stock traded up $2.67 on Friday, hitting $62.91. 2,780,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,164. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $119.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

