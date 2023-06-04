Payden & Rygel Sells 2,800 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Payden & Rygel lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $1,496,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,277 shares of company stock worth $40,009,794 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.79. 5,897,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,784,995. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The company has a market capitalization of $428.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

