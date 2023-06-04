Peel Hunt Lowers Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) to Hold

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ATDRY. UBS Group lowered Auto Trader Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Auto Trader Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $591.00.

Auto Trader Group Stock Performance

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

