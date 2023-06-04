Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Cut to $111.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.13.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $97.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.21 and its 200-day moving average is $101.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,087,993,000 after purchasing an additional 966,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,428,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,794,532,000 after purchasing an additional 102,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,013,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,664,862,000 after purchasing an additional 345,132 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,802,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,770,000 after purchasing an additional 98,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.