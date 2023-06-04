Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Has $476,000 Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP cut its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,011 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 82,317 shares during the period. Range Resources accounts for about 0.3% of Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 43.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.52.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RRC traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,292,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,575,723. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average of $26.09. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The company’s revenue was up 556.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 3.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $866,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 250,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,792,492.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $866,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 250,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,792,492.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 36,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $997,516.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,843.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 385,094 shares of company stock valued at $10,622,125. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

