Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Invests $2.01 Million in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 93,677 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000. Flex accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motco purchased a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,803,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727,962. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.42. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $26.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $33,188.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,266 shares in the company, valued at $400,938.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $33,188.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,266 shares in the company, valued at $400,938.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,765.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

