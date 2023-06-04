Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Sells 3,114 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,594 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for about 0.8% of Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in TJX Companies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,445 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,336 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $78.11. 4,910,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,333,990. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $83.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.61.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

