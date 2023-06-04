Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 407,716 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $93,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD opened at $205.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $287.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.1 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Articles

