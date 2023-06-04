Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.45.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity at Pliant Therapeutics

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $77,074.83. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,637.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 35,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $937,190.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,286,449.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,877 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $77,074.83. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,637.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,295 shares of company stock worth $1,705,880 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,734,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $22,561,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 5,269.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,076,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,638,000 after buying an additional 1,056,584 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 257.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,126,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,966,000 after acquiring an additional 811,221 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 51.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,599,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,410,000 after acquiring an additional 546,638 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.95. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 25.41 and a quick ratio of 25.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.40.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.02). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,359.22% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

