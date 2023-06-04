Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) Shares Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Pontem worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNTM. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pontem by 36.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Pontem during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Pontem by 122.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 373,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 205,762 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Pontem by 160.1% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 476,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 293,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Pontem by 68.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 782,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,780,000 after buying an additional 319,000 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pontem alerts:

Pontem Price Performance

PNTM opened at $10.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24. Pontem Co. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Pontem Profile

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on global and regional consumer brands businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pontem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pontem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.