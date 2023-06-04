Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Stake Increased by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC increased its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Post comprises about 1.0% of Tcwp LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Post in the third quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 48.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 1,015.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $169,599.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,726.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $169,599.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at $680,726.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $224,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,565.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE POST traded up $2.02 on Friday, hitting $86.41. 358,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,724. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.69. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $98.84.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Post had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on POST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

