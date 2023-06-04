PotCoin (POT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $95.69

PotCoin (POT) traded 62.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. PotCoin has a market cap of $188,340.28 and approximately $95.69 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 76.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.95 or 0.00352677 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013191 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00018532 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000763 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000494 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003698 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,340,054 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

