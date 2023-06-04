Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDEX opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Pro-Dex has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pro-Dex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDEX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pro-Dex in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 13.5% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 421.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

