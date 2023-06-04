Prom Price Down 0.5% This Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for $4.31 or 0.00015906 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $78.65 million and $2.29 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00026456 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019755 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00016281 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001079 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,081.02 or 0.99955154 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.29422202 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,445,479.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.