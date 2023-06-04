Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

PULM opened at $2.84 on Thursday. Pulmatrix has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pulmatrix ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 million. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 55.65% and a negative net margin of 285.66%. Research analysts forecast that Pulmatrix will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. 15.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel inhaled therapeutics products. The company was founded by David Alan Edwards, Mark J. Gabrielson, Alexander M. Klibanov, and Robert S. Langer, Jr. on June 15, 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

